gear

These Glasses Helped Stop My End-of-Day Headaches

Alex Fitzpatrick
9:33 AM ET

Compared to working in construction, in an emergency room or as a firefighter, there's almost nothing physically demanding about sitting in front of a computer for eight-plus hours a day. But that doesn't mean office jobs don't come with real health risks of their own.

For me, it's headaches. I can't remember the last time I didn't pound a couple of ibuprofen the minute I got home from work.

Until, that is, I tried Pixel Eyewear.

These glasses, about $70 and available in multiple styles, are designed to reduce eye strain when you're staring at a computer for long periods of time. They reflect blue light, add contrast and reduce glare. Wearing them adds a bit of a yellow tint to your world, but you get over it pretty quickly. (They're available as reading glasses, but not yet with prescription lenses.)

And the best part: After trying them for a couple weeks, I noticed I was going home headache-free.

Of course, health experts will tell you to take frequent breaks from your screens, look at things that are far away, and get up from your desk to stretch your legs a bunch. That's all good advice. But there are days when that's just not practical. And on those days, the Pixel glasses are great. (Your milage may vary, it's worth saying.)

Another potential solution? Try installing f.lux, a software program that cuts down on the amount of blue light your monitor is emitting. It takes a little getting used to, but I've been a fan for years and I'll never go back.

Buy now: Pixel Eyewear glasses, $70, Amazon

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

