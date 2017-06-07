Ideas
Five Best Ideas

How Music and Rhythm Helps Children Learn Grammar

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is how music and rhythm helps children learn grammar.

By Robert Siegel and Andrea Hsu at NPR

2. Some natural compounds in the food you eat could fight prostate cancer.

By the University of Texas at Austin

3. Stronger friendships might actually help you live longer.

By the Michigan State University

4. With the help of bots, we can beat online harassment.

By Craig Newmark in the Atlantic

5. Coaching overdose survivors can help them avoid the next one.

By Christine Vestal at Stateline

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
