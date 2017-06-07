The Internet Is Swooning Over Obama and Justin Trudeau's Casual Dinner Engagement Photos

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (L) and US President Barack Obama exit the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill following the North American Leaders Summit in Ottawa, June 28, 2016. / AFP / Chris Roussakis (Photo credit should read CHRIS ROUSSAKIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Former President Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined together in Montreal Tuesday night, and the photos have lit up the internet.

It was Obama's first post-presidency visit to Canada. According to the Obama Foundation Twitter account, they met to discuss "their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders."

Trudeau shared a similar photo, captioned: “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

Earlier on Tuesday Obama spoke in front of an audience of 6,000 at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce where he criticized the current administration’s actions on both climate change and diplomacy.

“Obviously I'm disappointed with the current American administration’s decision to pull out of Paris,” Obama said during his speech . His remarks came a week after Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris agreement, arguing that the climate accord has hurt American businesses to the benefit of other countries. Obama used Tuesday's speech to say that clean energy jobs were booming. He also also cited history to caution against the rise of populist and authoritarian leadership .

But then came his dinner with the young Trudeau at the Liverpool House restaurant in St. Henri. No matter how serious the discussion between the two leaders was, it didn't stop the internet from creating memes about the pictures. What do you get when you supply Twitter with Trudeau plus Obama at a dinner table minus their neckties? A jumbo meme opportunity, of course.

There was a candle.

Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/170ze83igl - The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 7, 2017

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w - Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

There was a hug.

Find someone who gets lost in a hug with you the way that #Trudeau does when he hugs #Obama pic.twitter.com/D6wlHwh9pW - Teddy Noxid (@Thunda_munk) June 7, 2017

Here is high def paparazzi video of trubama exiting restaurant

+ hug

+ justin mouthing sthin tt looks like 'call me' https://t.co/WRiezykv57 - Manic (@manic_intent) June 7, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Trudeau looks at Obama. pic.twitter.com/2nkxTsmHrH - John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) June 7, 2017

Obama and Trudeau on a dinner date tonight in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/qVm3LcM08C - Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 7, 2017

its like obama and trudeau saw all the memes and said 'let's do dinner, for the fandom' - Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

Barry in MTL #obama #montreal #burgundylion #joebeef #vinpapillon A post shared by PaulDesbaillets (@pauldesbaillets) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

The internet fan fiction machine was churning away as Twitter got imaginative.

One day, all of this will be over and Trudeau, the Obamas & Macron can travel the world doing good deeds and solving crimes. https://t.co/DKbIHPLyMA - William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) June 7, 2017

'Ideally we would send in our main Avengers squad to deal w this problem. But this is such a diabolical skrull, we have to bring our A game' pic.twitter.com/q1NEnxLhbp - Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

But what about former Vice President Joe Biden, one user wonder.