viral

The Internet Is Swooning Over Obama and Justin Trudeau's Casual Dinner Engagement Photos

Ashley Hoffman
11:48 AM ET

Former President Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined together in Montreal Tuesday night, and the photos have lit up the internet.

It was Obama's first post-presidency visit to Canada. According to the Obama Foundation Twitter account, they met to discuss "their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders."

Trudeau shared a similar photo, captioned: “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

Earlier on Tuesday Obama spoke in front of an audience of 6,000 at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce where he criticized the current administration’s actions on both climate change and diplomacy.

“Obviously I'm disappointed with the current American administration’s decision to pull out of Paris,” Obama said during his speech. His remarks came a week after Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris agreement, arguing that the climate accord has hurt American businesses to the benefit of other countries. Obama used Tuesday's speech to say that clean energy jobs were booming. He also also cited history to caution against the rise of populist and authoritarian leadership.

But then came his dinner with the young Trudeau at the Liverpool House restaurant in St. Henri. No matter how serious the discussion between the two leaders was, it didn't stop the internet from creating memes about the pictures. What do you get when you supply Twitter with Trudeau plus Obama at a dinner table minus their neckties? A jumbo meme opportunity, of course.

There was a candle.

There was a hug.

Barry in MTL #obama #montreal #burgundylion #joebeef #vinpapillon

A post shared by PaulDesbaillets (@pauldesbaillets) on

The internet fan fiction machine was churning away as Twitter got imaginative.

But what about former Vice President Joe Biden, one user wonder.

