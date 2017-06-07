Voters to Trump: Get Off Twitter

A large majority of Americans think President Donald Trump spends too much time on Twitter , according to a new poll.

The Politico/Morning consult survey found that 69% of voters think Trump should tweet less, and even a majority of Republican voters, 53%, agree. Overall, 59% of voters say his use of Twitter is a bad thing, according to the poll, and 57% believe his tweets hurt his own presidency. About half, 51%, believe his tweets hurt national security, and 53% believe they hurt American standing in the world.

While lawyers have recently questioned whether Trump's use of Twitter would work against him in his efforts to get his travel ban through the Supreme Court, the President recently defended his use of the platform, tweeting: “The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."

The survey of 1,999 registered voters, conducted June 1-2, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.