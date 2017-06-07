Watch Live: National Intelligence Director Dan Coats Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Four intelligence officials are slated to testify in before the Senate intelligence committee just one day before the hearing of James Comey , the former FBI Director.

According to CNN , the intelligence officials are: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. All four are set to testify starting at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The hearing comes shortly after President Donald Trump announced his pick to replace former FBI Director James Comey would be Christopher Wray , a former assistant attorney general who has represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

