Aftermath Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
South Korea Koreas Tension
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
People gather near the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran
Iran

Twin Attacks in Iran Leave One Person Dead and 12 Injured

Associated Press
3:45 AM ET

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Several attackers assaulted Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing a security guard and wounding 12 other people in rare twin attacks, with the shooting at the legislature still underway.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were coordinated.

Iran's state TV said a security guard was killed and four people were wounded in the shrine attack. It said one of the attackers at the shrine was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested. It described the shrine attackers as "terrorists" and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

State TV later said four attackers took part in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded. The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber.

