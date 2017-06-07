World
Iran

Eight People Have Been Wounded By Multiple Attackers in a Shooting at Iran's Parliament

Associated Press
3:45 AM ET

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iran's state TV says four attackers were involved in a parliament shooting that is still underway, and that eight people have been wounded.

The state TV report did not provide further details, or say whether the shooting was linked to another attack Wednesday on the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. There, four attackers, including a suicide bomber, killed a security guard and wounded four other people.

State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following the shrine attack.

