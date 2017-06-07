World
Search
Sign In
IranTwin Attacks in Iran Leave One Person Dead and 12 Injured
WorldSouth Korea Calls For a Halt to the Deployment of U.S. Missiles
South Korea Koreas Tension
TheaterCher Says a Musical About Her Life and Career Is Headed to Broadway
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
carpool karaokeWatch Ed Sheeran Sing Alongside James Corden on a New Carpool Karaoke
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Aftermath Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
Police tape partly covers a sign near London Bridge following Saturday's terrorist attack, on June 6, 2017. Carl Court—Getty Images
london attack

Police Have Arrested Another Suspect in Connection With the London Bridge Attack

Associated Press
3:05 AM ET

(LONDON) — London police have arrested another man suspected of a connection to the lethal attack on London Bridge.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday at an address in east London.

They said the man was arrested "on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts." A search was continuing at the address where the man was arrested.

Meanwhile, police says a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed.

Seven people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded in the Saturday night rampage. The attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered. Police killed all three attackers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME