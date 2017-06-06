carpool karaokeWatch Ed Sheeran Sing Alongside James Corden on a New Carpool Karaoke
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
QatarRussian Hackers May Have Played a Role in the Qatar Diplomatic Crisis, Report Says
SAUDI-QATAR-GULF-DIPLOMACY
United KingdomTheresa May Will Change U.K. Human Rights Laws if They 'Get in the Way' of Fighting Terrorism
Theresa May Campaigns Around The UK
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Immigration Crackdown Is Driving Some Poor People Off Food Stamps
Christian Bowery Mission Delivers Outreach Food Pantry To Brooklyn Families
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 21, 2017.  John Shearer—Billboard Music Awards/Getty Images
Theater

Cher Says a Musical About Her Life and Career Is Headed to Broadway

Derek Lawrence / Entertainment Weekly
2:38 AM ET

If you believe Cher, a musical about her will be headed to Broadway after all.

Earlier this year, a staged reading of a musical about Cher’s life and career took place. Now, according to the icon herself, the project is set to become a reality.

On Tuesday, Cher tweeted, “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS!! IT’ll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018.”

Back in January, Cher observed a reading of the proposed Cher: The Musical (also referred to as The Cher Show by some media), which featured three actresses playing her at different stages of her career. According to Playbill, characters also include ex-husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, who died late last month, as well as her The Player and Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean director Robert Altman, iconic designer Bob Mackie, and more.

Among her hits reportedly included in the show are “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “I Got You Babe,” “Believe,” and “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves.”

She gave a rave review on Twitter, writing, “Just walked Of the musicalI SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT 2LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS,& GAVE IT STANDING OVATION.”

Jason Moore directed the reading from a book by Rick Elice, and Jeffrey Seller (Rent, Avenue Q, Hamilton) is producing.

Reps for Cher, Moore, and Seller didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on ew.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME