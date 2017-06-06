Politics
James Comey in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2017.
James Comey

Pro-Trump Group Will Air Anti-James Comey Ad on the Day of His Testimony

Alana Abramson
7:06 PM ET

A group supportive of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda will air negative ad about former FBI Director James Comey while former FBI Director testifies before Congress on Thursday

The ad, according to the Associated Press, claims Comey "put politics over protecting America." Echoing President Trump's own comments that he made to NBC News anchor Lester Holt, the ad refers to Comey as a a political "showboat."

Great America Alliance, which was formed after the election as an outside group "to help realize President Trump's promise to 'Make America Great Again,'" paid for the ad, the AP reports. Eric Beach, who heads the group, told the AP no one at the White House told them to do it.

Although the ad will run digitally on Wednesday, according to the AP, on Thursday it will run on both CNN and Fox News, both of which are providing live coverage of Comey's hearing.

Follow TIME