Politics
Search
Sign In
James ComeyPro-Trump Group Will Air Anti-James Comey Ad on the Day of His Testimony
James Comey in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2017.
InfrastructurePresident Trump's Big Infrastructure Pitch Faces Skepticism
General Views From The Port Of Cartagena
WorldHow Donald Trump Has Dishonored the Meaning of D-Day
The 70th Anniversary Of The D-Day Landings Are Commemorated In Normandy
PennsylvaniaBill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Says She Was Drugged and Groped: 'I Was Frozen'
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Begins
White House

Sean Spicer Says President Trump Considers His Tweets 'Official' White House Statements

Aric Jenkins
5:56 PM ET

President Donald Trump considers his tweets to be official White House statements, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

When asked at a press briefing whether Trump's tweets qualify as official statements on behalf of the White House, Spicer said that he "is the President of the United States, so they're considered official statements by the President of the United States."

The reporter then inquired if Trump is concerned that his tweets could be used against him in matters like the proposed travel ban. On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Twitter that it might include Trump's tweets about the ban in their Supreme Court argument. The ACLU was referencing a series of tweets from the president on Saturday in which he reiterated his definition of the executive order as a "ban," rather than the "vetting system" label Spicer gave it earlier this year.

"I think we've made it clear with respect that the court should follow the law," Spicer replied. "And I think the danger is real, the law is clear, and there's no question that we should prevail at the Supreme Court."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in May that the Justice Department would ask the Supreme Court to review the case, though no timetable has been given.

Federal courts have struck down differing versions of Trump's proposed travel bans, which Chief Judge Roger Gregory first said “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination" in his Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on May 25.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME