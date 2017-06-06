Growing up, Justin Taylor was committed to a look. That look: his Billabong t-shirt, which he successfully wore for seven consecutive years on school picture day, from sixth grade all the way up through his final photo op as a senior in high school.
In a now-viral tweet, Taylor — who's the Global Director of Digital Marketing for Nike Basketball — explained the rationale behind his youthful plan of action: "I thought it was pretty hilarious." The self-described "trendsetter" also shared picture-proof of his ability to fit into the same t-shirt year in and year out, even as he (clearly) grew up, facial hair evolution included.
Twitter had questions — but Taylor had answers.
Mainly, though, Twitter was impressed.
The best part? Taylor can still wear that favorite old t-shirt. Now that's some long-lasting casual wear. Billabong, you might want to check this out.