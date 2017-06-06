Give This Man Who Wore the Same Exact Shirt for Every School Photo a Gold Star

Growing up, Justin Taylor was committed to a look . That look: his Billabong t-shirt, which he successfully wore for seven consecutive years on school picture day, from sixth grade all the way up through his final photo op as a senior in high school.

In a now-viral tweet, Taylor — who's the Global Director of Digital Marketing for Nike Basketball — explained the rationale behind his youthful plan of action: "I thought it was pretty hilarious." The self-described "trendsetter" also shared picture-proof of his ability to fit into the same t-shirt year in and year out, even as he (clearly) grew up, facial hair evolution included.

So from 6th to 12th grade i wore the same shirt in every school photo. My parents weren't fans. I thought it was pretty hilarious. pic.twitter.com/2iL6Hc80ln - Justin Taylor🔱 (@TheSmarmyBum) June 5, 2017

Twitter had questions — but Taylor had answers.

did you plan this and buy a large shirt in 6th grade so you would grow into it by 12th grade - Saf (@_safwaan_) June 5, 2017

No I just bought one a little big and grew into it since my parents could t afford a lot of clothes - Justin Taylor🔱 (@TheSmarmyBum) June 5, 2017

Mainly, though, Twitter was impressed.

what an amazing decision for a 7th grader to make - pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) June 6, 2017

You were doing the selfie-a-day idea before the selfie. - Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) June 5, 2017

The best part? Taylor can still wear that favorite old t-shirt. Now that's some long-lasting casual wear. Billabong, you might want to check this out.