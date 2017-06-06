Politics
trump-comey
James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on May 3, 2017 (L); Donald Trump in The White House in Washington on May 12, 2017. Matt McClain—The Washington Post/Getty Images (L); Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump on James Comey's Testimony: 'I Wish Him Luck'

Associated Press
4:07 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has this to say about the upcoming congressional testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey: "I wish him luck."

Trump was asked about his message for Comey as the president welcomed Republican congressional leaders to the White House.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The appearance will mark Comey's first public comments since Trump abruptly fired him last month.

Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time as Comey's testimony. Trump is expected to address the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference about 12:30 p.m.

