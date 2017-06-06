U.S.
Scorpion
Ernst Haas—Getty Images
Airlines

Scorpion Stings Passenger on Plane Headed to Chicago

Aric Jenkins
4:16 PM ET

A passenger became sick Monday after being stung by a scorpion that made its way onto a flight to Chicago, officials said.

The incident happened aboard AeroMexico Flight 682 from Mexico City to O'Hare International Airport, AeroMexico told NBC Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call from the airport around 11 p.m., after a 32-year-old man was stung in the right elbow, officials confirmed to NBC.

"There was a call for a medical personnel because there was an emergency on board," Monica Amborn told NBC. "We didn’t really know what it was."

The man told authorities that he had been stung two hours earlier while the flight was still in the air, according to the report. He refused treatment and did not receive transport from the scene, fire officials said.

Passengers were held on the plane while emergency responders arrived.

"The passenger was seen by paramedics upon arrival," AeroMexico said in its statement, and "showed no adverse reaction to the sting and left in stable condition."

In April, a similar incident happened on a United Airlines flight, when a passenger was stung by a scorpion that fell from an overhead bin.

