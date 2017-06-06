Politics
Congress

Senate Confirms Courtney Simmons Elwood as CIA's Top Lawyer

Deb Reichmann / AP
3:26 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to be the CIA's top lawyer.

Tuesday's vote to confirm Courtney Simmons Elwood was 67-33.

During her confirmation hearing in April, Elwood was questioned about the CIA's former program to harshly interrogate terror suspects. She reassured lawmakers who worry Trump will want to resurrect the program that it would take a change in U.S. law to restart.

She also faced questions about surveillance programs, the use of contractors and the Senate intelligence committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Elwood has pledged to give the committee all the materials it needs for that investigation — as consistent with the law.

