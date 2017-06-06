Newsfeed
viral

Everyone Lost it When Chance the Rapper Showed Up For This Surprise Concert

Cady Lang
3:58 PM ET

The folks at NPR are not strangers to having musical artists around, especially thanks to their famed "Tiny Desk Concerts." However, the staff collectively lost any semblance of cool when a special guest came for a surprise "Tiny Desk Concert" — none other than Chicago's current favorite son, Chance the Rapper.

According to social media posts by the employees, the performance by the three-time Grammy winner was announced over the PA system, which immediately sent the staff into a frenzy that one bemused staffer likened to The Leftovers.

Besides capturing the frantic energy of the moment, the tweets also revealed that the rapper performed three of his songs, covered Stevie Wonder, and read a poem before lifting a donut from a staffer's desk at the close of the concert — because honestly, wouldn't you do the same?

See the NPR staff freak out in all their glory below.

Follow TIME