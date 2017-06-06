Everyone Lost it When Chance the Rapper Showed Up For This Surprise Concert

The folks at NPR are not strangers to having musical artists around, especially thanks to their famed "Tiny Desk Concerts." However, the staff collectively lost any semblance of cool when a special guest came for a surprise "Tiny Desk Concert" — none other than Chicago's current favorite son, Chance the Rapper .

According to social media posts by the employees, the performance by the three-time Grammy winner was announced over the PA system, which immediately sent the staff into a frenzy that one bemused staffer likened to The Leftovers .

Besides capturing the frantic energy of the moment, the tweets also revealed that the rapper performed three of his songs, covered Stevie Wonder, and read a poem before lifting a donut from a staffer's desk at the close of the concert — because honestly, wouldn't you do the same?

See the NPR staff freak out in all their glory below.

1. At the front desk.

2. At the Tiny Desk. @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/OLcAGw7KjR - Gene Demby (@GeeDee215) June 5, 2017

'It was like the Leftovers up in here' - @hugorojo on the moment a surprise Chance the Rapper #tinydesk was announced over the PA #nprlife - Allyssa Pollard (@allyssapollard) June 5, 2017

today i made eye contact with @chancetherapper at and cried my soul out as he covered stevie wonder pic.twitter.com/mcd67AZEYu - Aditi Bhandari (@AditiHBhandari) June 5, 2017

Chance the Rapper sang 3 songs, read a poem, & dealt with being interrupted by a page to the mailroom w/ grace & humor. #tinydesk #nprlife pic.twitter.com/ynyFabMRyQ - Emily Dagger (@AbbottRabbit) June 5, 2017