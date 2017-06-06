World
Search
Sign In
South AfricaPoachers Kill 2 Lions That Were Rescued From the Circus
Thirty Three Former Circus Lions Are Airlifted Back To South African Sanctuary
Donald TrumpPresident Trump on James Comey's Testimony: 'I Wish Him Luck'
White HousePresident Trump Says Jared Kushner 'Has Become More Famous' Than Him. He Said the Same Thing About James Comey Before Firing Him
President Donald Trump
viralEveryone Lost it When Chance the Rapper Showed Up For This Surprise Concert
2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1
Pentagon
Science Source -—Getty Images/Science Source
Syria

U.S.-Led Coalition Strikes Pro-Assad Forces in Syria

Associated Press
3:09 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon says the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group has struck what it calls pro-government forces in Syria.

It says Tuesday's attack occurred after forces supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad entered an area near a coalition base in southern Syria with a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, other vehicles and more than 60 soldiers.

A statement says the pro-Assad forces ignored several coalition warnings.

The Pentagon statement didn't further identify the targeted forces.

But in recent weeks, officials have complained about various militants refusing to leave an area near Tanf, Syria.

The U.S. and its partners train Syrian rebels there to fight IS.

The coalition struck similarly described forces in the area last month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME