Poachers Kill 2 Lions That Were Rescued From the Circus

Poachers in South Africa killed two lions that were rescued from circuses last year, authorities said.
The male lions, José and Liso, were two of the 33 that were freed from circuses in Peru and Colombia, according to CBS News. They lived in the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in Vaalwater, South Africa — which is where the poachers killed them last week. It's unclear why the lions were killed.
The sanctuary, which is currently closed to visitors and volunteers, has 24-hour security and armed patrols, CBS reported. Authorities and anti-poaching units are investigating the killings.
Back in January, lions at another South African animal park were decapitated and had their paws chopped off — possibly for use in traditional healing rituals.