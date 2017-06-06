World
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump on James Comey's Testimony: 'I Wish Him Luck'
White HousePresident Trump Says Jared Kushner 'Has Become More Famous' Than Him. He Said the Same Thing About James Comey Before Firing Him
President Donald Trump
viralEveryone Lost it When Chance the Rapper Showed Up For This Surprise Concert
2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1
ResearchMost Divorces Happen in These Two Months
Bride and groom figurines standing on two separated slices of wedding cake
Thirty Three Former Circus Lions Are Airlifted Back To South African Sanctuary
One of the 33 Lions enjoys his new enclosure at the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary', on May 01, 2016 in Vaalwater, South Africa. A total of 33 former circus Lions, 22 males and 11 females from Peru and Columbia were airlifted to South Africa yesterday, before being released today to live out their lives on the private reserve in the Limpopo Province. 24 of the animals were rescued in raids on circuses operating in Peru, with the rest voluntarily surrendered by a circus in Colombia after Colombias Congress passed a bill prohibiting circuses from using wild animals. Photograph by Dan Kitwood—Getty
South Africa

Poachers Kill 2 Lions That Were Rescued From the Circus

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:10 PM ET

Poachers in South Africa killed two lions that were rescued from circuses last year, authorities said.

The male lions, José and Liso, were two of the 33 that were freed from circuses in Peru and Colombia, according to CBS News. They lived in the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in Vaalwater, South Africa — which is where the poachers killed them last week. It's unclear why the lions were killed.

The sanctuary, which is currently closed to visitors and volunteers, has 24-hour security and armed patrols, CBS reported. Authorities and anti-poaching units are investigating the killings.

Back in January, lions at another South African animal park were decapitated and had their paws chopped off — possibly for use in traditional healing rituals.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME