These Are the Safest Countries to Visit in 2017

For many people, the world feels like a much more dangerous place now than it was a few decades ago. Information arrives more quickly, and through many more channels, and it’s hard to avoid noticing security alerts from so much of the world. But travel is hugely important for staying informed, understanding other people and other cultures and keeping fear at bay, and if there’s a middle ground — traveling while staying safe — we’re all for it.

In the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017 , countries are ranked according to their safety and security. The criteria to measure a country’s safety includes a handful of indicators, the index of terrorism incidence being perhaps the most obvious. For this, they used third-party data that looked at how many terrorist incidents occurred between 2010 and 2012, and how many fatalities and injuries happened in this same period.

All countries with a score in the top 95th percentile tied as having the lowest incidence of terrorism. The report also looked at the cost of terrorism on businesses, as well as the cost of crime and violence on business. Other indicators included the reliability of police services and the homicide rate.

The good news is that “safe” and “secure” don’t mean boring. Below are the 10 top-ranked countries for safety and security, and what to do and see in each of them.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com