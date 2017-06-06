Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. Clemens Bilan—Getty Images

Contractor is charged in Trump's first leaking case

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old federal contractor from Georgia, is accused of leaking top-secret government information to a news outlet. The classified intelligence reportedly had to do with Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Here’s what to know about the contractor at the center of President Donald Trump’s first leaking case.

Man with hammer attacks police officer in Paris

A hammer-wielding man attacked a police officer near the world-renowned Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, police said. The officer shot and wounded the assailant. Authorities said one officer was injured in the incident.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Actor George Clooney and human rights attorney Amal Clooney welcomed twins this morning. The newborn baby girl and boy were named Ella and Alexander Clooney.

Trump defends social media habits

In a series of tweets , Trump said the “fake” mainstream media is “working so hard” to get him to stop tweeting. He said he’d keep using social media anyway.

Scientists find planet that is as hot as a star

Scientists have discovered a planet with a surface nearly as hot as the sun. KELT-9b is the hottest planet ever found.

Southwest Airlines announces flights under $100

Southwest Airlines is offering new flight deals that cost as little as $49 from now until June 8.

U.N. says oceans are 'under threat as never before'

The United Nations warned that the world’s oceans are facing an unprecedented threat, due to pollution, garbage, overfishing and climate change.

Bill Cosby's lawyers urge jury to ignore his star status

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial were told not to focus on the actor’s celebrity status but to see him as a man "whose infidelities have made him vulnerable” to accusations.