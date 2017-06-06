U.S.
Search
Sign In
EducationEvergreen State College Resumes Classes After Violent Threat and $10,000 in Damage
Washington State College Protests
celebritiesThe Internet Is Overflowing With Joy About George and Amal Clooney's Newborn Twins
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
PoliticsPresident Trump Can't Stop Tweeting
Capitol
FloridaSports League Raises Money for Teens Left Orphaned After Orlando Shooting
Florida Shooting
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.  Clemens Bilan—Getty Images
the afternoon brief

The Afternoon Brief: Reality Leigh Winner, Notre Dame Hammer Attack and Amal Clooney's Twins

Melissa Chan
12:55 PM ET

Contractor is charged in Trump's first leaking case

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old federal contractor from Georgia, is accused of leaking top-secret government information to a news outlet. The classified intelligence reportedly had to do with Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Here’s what to know about the contractor at the center of President Donald Trump’s first leaking case.

Man with hammer attacks police officer in Paris

A hammer-wielding man attacked a police officer near the world-renowned Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, police said. The officer shot and wounded the assailant. Authorities said one officer was injured in the incident.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Actor George Clooney and human rights attorney Amal Clooney welcomed twins this morning. The newborn baby girl and boy were named Ella and Alexander Clooney.

Trump defends social media habits

In a series of tweets, Trump said the “fake” mainstream media is “working so hard” to get him to stop tweeting. He said he’d keep using social media anyway.

Scientists find planet that is as hot as a star

Scientists have discovered a planet with a surface nearly as hot as the sun. KELT-9b is the hottest planet ever found.

Southwest Airlines announces flights under $100

Southwest Airlines is offering new flight deals that cost as little as $49 from now until June 8.

U.N. says oceans are 'under threat as never before'

The United Nations warned that the world’s oceans are facing an unprecedented threat, due to pollution, garbage, overfishing and climate change.

Bill Cosby's lawyers urge jury to ignore his star status

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial were told not to focus on the actor’s celebrity status but to see him as a man "whose infidelities have made him vulnerable” to accusations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME