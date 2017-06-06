Kids, if you've ever dreamed of being the next Emma Watson or Daniel Radcliffe , listen up: the makers of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel starring Eddie Redmayne are holding an open casting call for five adolescents to play the roles of a young Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, and others.

The open casting call is not a new tactic for the Harry Potter franchise. The stars of the original eight-movie series from J.K. Rowling were all unknowns discovered at open calls, sometimes selected from amongst tens of thousands of wannabe young actors.

The next installment in the Fantastic Beasts series will go back in time to focus on the history of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's friendship (and its ultimate fallout), incorporating parts of Newt Scamander's (Redmayne's) time as a student at Hogwarts.

According to the posting on Pottermore , they're seeking three actors aged 13 to 16 to play young Newt, a character named Leta Lestrange, and someone named "Sebastian." They're also in the market for 16- to 18-year-olds to portray teenage Albus and Gellert. (Jude Law has already been cast as middle-aged Dumbledore.)

On the bright side, no previous acting experience is required for wannabe wizards and witches. On the dark side, you need to be eligible for work in the U.K. — so U.S. citizens might have a significant hurdle to cross to truly realize their dreams. You can give it your best shot by submitting a headshot by June 20. Some Felix Felicis might come in handy, too.