Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Will Give a Speech While James Comey's Testifies Before Congress
President Donald Trump
fashionSelena Gomez Wore a Week's Worth of Different Outfits in One Day
Selena Gomez Visits The "Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show"
ChinaChina Will Not Release Activists Investigating Ivanka Trump's Shoe Producers
China Ivanka Trump Missing Investigators
SportsEqual Opportunity Sports Fan Justin Bieber Just Wants to Rock Cool Jerseys
2017 NHL All-Star - Celebrity Shootout
Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jaap Buitendijk—Warner Bros.
movies

Now It's Every Magical Teen's Chance to Audition for the Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Raisa Bruner
1:44 PM ET

Kids, if you've ever dreamed of being the next Emma Watson or Daniel Radcliffe, listen up: the makers of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel starring Eddie Redmayne are holding an open casting call for five adolescents to play the roles of a young Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, and others.

The open casting call is not a new tactic for the Harry Potter franchise. The stars of the original eight-movie series from J.K. Rowling were all unknowns discovered at open calls, sometimes selected from amongst tens of thousands of wannabe young actors.

The next installment in the Fantastic Beasts series will go back in time to focus on the history of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's friendship (and its ultimate fallout), incorporating parts of Newt Scamander's (Redmayne's) time as a student at Hogwarts.

According to the posting on Pottermore, they're seeking three actors aged 13 to 16 to play young Newt, a character named Leta Lestrange, and someone named "Sebastian." They're also in the market for 16- to 18-year-olds to portray teenage Albus and Gellert. (Jude Law has already been cast as middle-aged Dumbledore.)

On the bright side, no previous acting experience is required for wannabe wizards and witches. On the dark side, you need to be eligible for work in the U.K. — so U.S. citizens might have a significant hurdle to cross to truly realize their dreams. You can give it your best shot by submitting a headshot by June 20. Some Felix Felicis might come in handy, too.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME