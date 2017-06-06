Newsfeed
fashion

Selena Gomez Wore a Week's Worth of Different Outfits in One Day

Cady Lang
1:50 PM ET

Selena Gomez upped the style ante this week in New York City when she was spotted sporting not just one, not just two, but six different looks over the course of a single day.

The singer, who just released a single called "Bad Liar," demonstrated that she knows who her audience is especially when it comes to her style choices, selecting a sleek navy sheath dress for the start of her day, transitioning to a long, bright orange dress for an interview with "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" and then a more casual black slip dress layered over a long sleeve t-shirt for an appearance at the Sirius XM studio. Likewise, when she made a stop at the youth-centric MTV News building, Gomez opted for a fuschia pink jumpsuit that had a parrot print (yes, really) and bedazzled cat appliqués. She then changed into a mixed-media black-and-white dress topped with an edgy leather jacket for a visit to Music Choice.

Her final outfit of the night, however, might be the one that piqués her fans' interest the most; Gomez slipped into a delicate, lingerie-inspired dress for a date night with her main squeeze, the Weeknd (something she thoughtfully documented for us on Instagram.)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

See Selena's six outfit day in all its glory above.

