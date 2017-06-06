LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Musician Justin Bieber reacts during the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

We know that Justin Bieber, noted pop singer, outré fashion icon and tattoo collector , is also a devoted hockey fan, often playing at celebrity matches and cheer at games. But it turns out he has a soft spot for, well, all sports. And he's not particularly tied to any team loyalties — save for those of the Canadian persuasion, of course, given his northern roots. (Specifically, he stans for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as is well-documented .)

In a series of tweets fired off on Monday night, the Biebs offered some deeply honest thoughts about his fluid sports fandom and his prevailing interest in the attendant attire.

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

I also don't know enough about sports to Really have valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team - Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

So there we have it: fashion first. We shouldn't be surprised, given the trendsetter's interest in bold aesthetics . And enjoying "high level sports" is something pretty much everyone can be on board with.

I've never felt closer to you - LW (@lindseyweber) June 6, 2017

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday mornings next season 😁 - Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) June 6, 2017

Always welcome in. 💪. Sports is for everybody. - Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 6, 2017

this is such a self aware, well reasoned take on being a sports fan. This is amazing. - pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) June 6, 2017

A few hours later, Bieber also offered up the news that he's dropping a new single with legendary DJ David Guetta on Friday, June 9. Currently, Bieber's collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (Remix)" is riding high as the top-charting song globally, while his work with DJ Khaled "I'm the One" sits pretty at number three on Billboard.