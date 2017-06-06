Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
1:08 PM ET

We know that Justin Bieber, noted pop singer, outré fashion icon and tattoo collector, is also a devoted hockey fan, often playing at celebrity matches and cheer at games. But it turns out he has a soft spot for, well, all sports. And he's not particularly tied to any team loyalties — save for those of the Canadian persuasion, of course, given his northern roots. (Specifically, he stans for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as is well-documented.)

In a series of tweets fired off on Monday night, the Biebs offered some deeply honest thoughts about his fluid sports fandom and his prevailing interest in the attendant attire.

So there we have it: fashion first. We shouldn't be surprised, given the trendsetter's interest in bold aesthetics. And enjoying "high level sports" is something pretty much everyone can be on board with.

A few hours later, Bieber also offered up the news that he's dropping a new single with legendary DJ David Guetta on Friday, June 9. Currently, Bieber's collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (Remix)" is riding high as the top-charting song globally, while his work with DJ Khaled "I'm the One" sits pretty at number three on Billboard.

Follow TIME