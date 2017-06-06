Rihanna Silences Body Shamers Like the Queen She Is

While Rihanna certainly has pressing matters to attend to right now like cheering on her beloved LeBron James during the NBA Finals , or you know, just generally being a bad gal , the Anti singer took to her Instagram on Monday night to seemingly respond to a Barstool Sports article published last week that body shamed her.

The article, which has since been deleted, was crassly titled " Is Rihanna Going to Make Fat the Hot New Trend? ."

As might be expected, the post was met with plenty of anger and criticism online , but the best response came from Rihanna herself.

The singer, who's proved herself to be a veritable Internet doyenne in the past , deftly shut down the body shaming and affirmed her status as the baddest gal in the game with a single meme on Instagram. The meme features two images of Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane at different sizes, along with the words: "If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane." She then captioned the post with a sole emoji with a single tear running down its face, which could either be a reference to Gucci's tear drop face tattoos or sarcastic tears shed for the people who unwisely spent the entirety of a blog post slamming a woman's appearance.

Take note all others who dare to body shame: Rihanna is not here for the misogynistic rubbish.