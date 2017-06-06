1. Get ready for surge pricing at the supermarket.
By Tim Adams in the Guardian
2. This is why American teenagers aren’t getting summer jobs anymore.
By Ben Steverman in Bloomberg
3. Here is one way to wipe out some rare genetic diseases.
By Lee Cooper in Wired
4. This is how Boston is keeping ex-gang members in school.
By Andrew Zaleski in CityLab
5. Should we remove gender identity from birth certificates?
By Heath Fogg Davis in Aeon
