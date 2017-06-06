Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Get Ready For Surge Pricing at the Supermarket

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Get ready for surge pricing at the supermarket.

By Tim Adams in the Guardian

2. This is why American teenagers aren’t getting summer jobs anymore.

By Ben Steverman in Bloomberg

3. Here is one way to wipe out some rare genetic diseases.

By Lee Cooper in Wired

4. This is how Boston is keeping ex-gang members in school.

By Andrew Zaleski in CityLab

5. Should we remove gender identity from birth certificates?

By Heath Fogg Davis in Aeon

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
