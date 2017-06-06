Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to testify Tuesday morning before an appropriations subcommittee in the U.S. Senate.

The hearing before the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will focus on the proposed budget for the Department of Education. President Donald Trump's proposed budget calls for a 13.5% cut to the department.

DeVos testified before a House appropriations subcommittee last month, fielding questions about federal education funding, school choice and discrimination in schools .

The Senate hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live above.