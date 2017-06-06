When Jimmy Fallon's wife gave him a tandem bike for his birthday, the couple apparently had every intention of using it together. However, it turns out Fallon's most frequent riding buddy is none other than Justin Timberlake .

During Monday's episode of The Tonight Show , the host explained that he and his better half never got a chance to use the present before they had kids — and now it's become impossible. Luckily, when Timberlake comes to visit the Fallons in the Hamptons, he's always game for a bro biking trip.

"Every time Justin visits the house, he wants to take out the bike," Fallon said. "I have it in my garage for when Justin Timberlake comes...I've never ridden the bike with my wife...But he came down so we went bro biking."

The best friends duo even filmed part of their most recent outing to show off their best two seater moves.

