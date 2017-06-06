Watch Live: Nikki Haley to Warn That U.S. Could Quit Human Rights Council

The United States is expected to threaten to quit the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, with Nikki Haley , the American Ambassador to the U.N., set to deliver an ultimatum.

Haley, who will speak to council members in Geneva, is expected to say the U.S. will leave the council unless it removes what the Trump Administration sees as "anti-Israel bias," Reuters reports. In a column published in the Washington Post last week, Haley argued the council "whitewashes brutality" and said she would outline changes that must be made to the council in her trip to Geneva this week.

"The council has been given a great responsibility," she wrote. "It has been charged with using the moral power of universal human rights to be the world’s advocate for the most vulnerable among us. The United Nations must reclaim the legitimacy of this organization."

"When the council passes more than 70 resolutions against Israel," Haley wrote, "and just seven resolutions against Iran [...] you know something is seriously wrong."

Haley is expected to address the Human Rights Council at 11 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.