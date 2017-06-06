Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisonOf Course Jimmy Fallon Took Justin Timberlake Bro Biking in the Hamptons
awardsJanelle Monae Gets Political at the CFDA Awards: 'None of Us Are Free Until All of Us Are Free'
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show
CourtsBill Cosby's Lawyers and Prosecutors Urge Jury Not to Focus on His Celebrity Status
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Begins
EducationWatch Live: Betsy DeVos Testifies Before Senate on President Trump's Education Budget
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
politics

Here's How J. K. Rowling Would Like Londoners to Welcome President Trump

Ashley Hoffman
10:12 AM ET

As President Donald Trump's planned state visit to the United Kingdom approaches, J. K. Rowling is sounding off again.

Rather than give the President a warm welcome — as Saudi Arabia did with billboards of his face next to King Salman's along Riyadh's highways — Rowling recommends moving in a different direction.

The Harry Potter author regularly criticizes Trump on social media and during speaking engagements (like the 2016 PEN Literary Gala), so it was no exception when she took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share that she'd "rather he didn't come" at all.

Assuming he does, however, the creator of the beloved wizarding world pictured one splashy way for Trump's critics to demonstrate their opposition: using his tweets about the recent terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of seven and injured 48 in London, against him.

In the tweets Rowling refers to, Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan after he told Londoners that increased police presence on the streets was "no cause for alarm." In response, Khan said that Trump should not be welcomed to the U.K., arguing that his policies aren't compatible with the values Britain stands for.

But it looks like Rowling's followers will get that chance to demonstrate, should they so choose. Prime Minister Theresa May told the British tabloid The Sun that although Trump was "wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan," his official state visit to Britain will go ahead as planned.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME