As President Donald Trump's planned state visit to the United Kingdom approaches, J. K. Rowling is sounding off again.

Rather than give the President a warm welcome — as Saudi Arabia did with billboards of his face next to King Salman's along Riyadh's highways — Rowling recommends moving in a different direction.

The Harry Potter author regularly criticizes Trump on social media and during speaking engagements (like the 2016 PEN Literary Gala ), so it was no exception when she took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share that she'd "rather he didn't come" at all.

Assuming he does, however, the creator of the beloved wizarding world pictured one splashy way for Trump's critics to demonstrate their opposition: using his tweets about the recent terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of seven and injured 48 in London, against him.

I'd rather he didn't come, but if he does, I'd like his vile Tweets juxtaposed against whatever he's been coaxed to read off an autocue. https://t.co/mZvAWZ21BM - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2017

Rather than crafting placards, I think we should enlarge Trump's London tweets so they're on camera everywhere he goes to 'show support.' https://t.co/BvpdfBzSiA - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2017

In the tweets Rowling refers to, Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan after he told Londoners that increased police presence on the streets was "no cause for alarm." In response, Khan said that Trump should not be welcomed to the U.K., arguing that his policies aren't compatible with the values Britain stands for.

But it looks like Rowling's followers will get that chance to demonstrate, should they so choose. Prime Minister Theresa May told the British tabloid The Sun that although Trump was "wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan," his official state visit to Britain will go ahead as planned.