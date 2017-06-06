White HousePresident Trump's Sons Call Russia Probe the 'Greatest Hoax of All Time'
Actress Lena Dunham poses backstage during Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.  Emma McIntyre—Getty Images
celebrities

Lena Dunham Endorses Jeremy Corbyn in U.K. Election: 'Get Out and Vote for the Labour Party'

Kate Samuelson
8:19 AM ET

Lena Dunham has advised her British fans to vote for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the U.K.'s election this coming Thursday.

In a Instagram post, the Girls writer, director and star said that despite her U.S. passport, she "desperately urge[s]" her U.K. "friends/fans/frenemies" to vote for the Labour Party. "With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment," she added.

Dunham referenced the recent terrorist attack in London Bridge in her heartfelt post. "We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks," she wrote. "We no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate. We do not live in fiefdoms. We must all work together to quell the tide of hate and complacency."

We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda. We no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate. We do not live in fiefdoms. We must all work together to quell the tide of hate and complacency. Which is why, despite my US Passport, I desperately urge my U.K. friends/fans/frenemies to get out and vote for the Labour Party. With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment. Thank you for considering, for getting your butts out there and for knowing- even when you feel abandoned by electoral politics- that your vote is all we have. This Thursday, June 8!

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

At the time of writing, Dunham's post had received more than 40,000 likes and 1,500 comments. "Thank you, we appreciate your love and support! We need to get Theresa May out before she fully turns into a female Trump clone!" wrote one of Dunham's fans, while another one added: "May isn't great and her policies aren't great, but Corbyn isn't the man for the job."

Dunham's comments are the latest in a spate of U.S. celebrities endorsing the Labour Party, including Rob Delaney and Danny DeVito.

