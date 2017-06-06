Newsfeed
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Host Seth Meyers speaks onstage during the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo—Getty Images
2017 CFDA awards

Seth Meyers Joked About Melania and Ivanka Trump at the CFDA Awards

Ashley Hoffman
8:40 AM ET

It was probably inevitable that Seth Meyers would get a little bit topical when he hosted the CFDA awards on Monday night.

The comedian known for going hard on President Donald Trump may be a fashion outsider, but political satire is his bag. So it was only fitting that he would work in some jabs at President Donald Trump in between his material on Balenciaga's "IKEA" bag and rompers for men at the annual fashion awards in New York City, which celebrates the biggest names in the industry.

"Abercrombie & Fitch has announced it's putting itself up for sale. Meanwhile, thanks to Donald Trump, the United States has become a Banana Republic," he said.

It was, after all, the style awards, so he then took aim at the biggest fashion-related news of the Trump family's first trip abroad, and at the President's infamous hair. "It's harder than ever to separate fashion from politics. First Lady Melania Trump made headlines recently after she decided not to wear a head cover while visiting Saudi Arabia, which was especially shocking, since her husband wears a head covering literally everywhere."

Even more closely tied to the affair was his joke about the first daughter's fashion line, which Nordstrom dropped, citing weak sales. "Big year for fashion designer Ivanka Trump," he said. "I've heard her clothes are flying off the shelves in Nordstrom."

Watch excerpts of Meyers' more political comments below.

