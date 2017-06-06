Footage showing a brawl between an employee and a 'hangry' customer over a McChicken sandwich at a McDonald’s restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, has gone viral.

The video shows a blonde woman shouting at a McDonald's employee because of the length of time her food is taking to arrive, asking repeatedly for her money back. The woman is then handed her food, which she throws in the face of the employee before climbing over the counter and hitting the worker in the face. Fighting quickly ensues, before the two women are eventually pulled apart.

The woman and the two men she was with left the McDonald's in a blue Ford before the police arrived, the Des Moines Register reports. The publication said two employees were shoved during the altercation, but their injuries were not serious.

Amanda Gravely, who recorded the footage, was sitting in the drive-thru when the fight broke out. “Automatically just because of how irate she was, I took out my camera and recorded her, just to see how far it would go just in case and it just escalated really quickly,” she told Fox 6 , adding: “Life’s too short to get that mad over a chicken sandwich."

Although McDonald’s did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment, a spokesperson from the fast food chain told British tabloid The Sun : “The safety and security of our customers is a top priority and we are partnering with law enforcement because it is still an open investigation.”