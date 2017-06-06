President Trump's Sons Call Russia Probe the 'Greatest Hoax of All Time'

Eric Trump and Don Trump Jr., Executive Vice Presidents of Development and Acquisition and Development for the Trump Organization, attend the Trump International Hotel And Tower Vancouver Grand Opening on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

President Trump's two oldest sons see the investigations into whether their father's presidential campaign colluded with Russia as an effort to undermine the current administration.

"It, without a question, reads and smells like a witch hunt," Donald Trump Jr. said during an interview Tuesday on Good Morning America .

His younger brother, Eric Trump, insisted the campaign had no dealings with Russia. "It's the greatest hoax of all time," he said.

Both men touted the Trump Organization's latest move , which includes plans to expand its hotel chain with mid-market properties called the American Idea . Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump credited their father's campaign for the expansion, saying the experience of traveling through the country showed there was a "void" of hotels in smaller U.S. communities.

"It has nothing to do with politics," Trump Jr. said, dismissing the idea that a hotel chain expansion would put more scrutiny on their father's involvement in the family business.

The Trump sons revealed during the interview that they share profit reports from the Trump Organization with their father, despite President Trump's promise to not discuss the family business while in office.

"It doesn't blur the lines. You're allowed to show that," Eric Trump said.

He added, "Remember the President of the United States has zero conflicts of interest. Zero."