Politics
Search
Sign In
2017 CFDA awardsSeth Meyers Joked About Melania and Ivanka Trump at the CFDA Awards
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show
FoodD.C. Bar Will Host ‘Covfefe’ Party for James Comey’s Testimony
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
celebritiesLena Dunham Endorses Jeremy Corbyn in U.K. Election: 'Get Out and Vote for the Labour Party'
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit - Backstage
food and drinkVideo Shows Fight Between McDonald's Employee and 'Hangry' Customer Over McChicken Sandwich
McDonald's To Alter Dollar Menu With Higher Priced Items
Trump International Hotel And Tower Vancouver Grand Opening
Eric Trump and Don Trump Jr., Executive Vice Presidents of Development and Acquisition and Development for the Trump Organization, attend the Trump International Hotel And Tower Vancouver Grand Opening on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.  Phillip Chin—Getty Images for Trump Internati
White House

President Trump's Sons Call Russia Probe the 'Greatest Hoax of All Time'

Mahita Gajanan
8:27 AM ET

President Trump's two oldest sons see the investigations into whether their father's presidential campaign colluded with Russia as an effort to undermine the current administration.

"It, without a question, reads and smells like a witch hunt," Donald Trump Jr. said during an interview Tuesday on Good Morning America.

His younger brother, Eric Trump, insisted the campaign had no dealings with Russia. "It's the greatest hoax of all time," he said.

Both men touted the Trump Organization's latest move, which includes plans to expand its hotel chain with mid-market properties called the American Idea. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump credited their father's campaign for the expansion, saying the experience of traveling through the country showed there was a "void" of hotels in smaller U.S. communities.

"It has nothing to do with politics," Trump Jr. said, dismissing the idea that a hotel chain expansion would put more scrutiny on their father's involvement in the family business.

The Trump sons revealed during the interview that they share profit reports from the Trump Organization with their father, despite President Trump's promise to not discuss the family business while in office.

"It doesn't blur the lines. You're allowed to show that," Eric Trump said.

He added, "Remember the President of the United States has zero conflicts of interest. Zero."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME