D.C. Bar Will Host ‘Covfefe’ Party for James Comey’s Testimony

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Zach Gibson—Getty Images

A Washington D.C. bar is hotly anticipating former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Shaw's Tavern is so excited for Comey's congressional hearing — which is likely to focus on private meetings between the ousted FBI director and President Donald Trump — that it is opening early to host a 'covfefe,' a reference to Trump's late-night tweet in May.

"You know you want to watch the drama unfold this Thursday," the bar posted on its Facebook event, The Comey Hearing Covfefe . The bar will open at 9:30 a.m. and will offer an "FBI" sandwich — a spin on the BLT that includes fried chicken, bacon and iceberg lettuce. Those who want something sweeter can opt for the "FBI" breakfast: French toast, bacon and ice cream.

Let the political theater commence.