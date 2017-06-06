World
Search
Sign In
SyriaU.S.-Backed Syria Forces Have Started an Offensive to Capture ISIS' Capital City
FILE PHOTO: Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city
Foreign PolicyTillerson Says Trump Wants Him to Rebuild Relations with Moscow Despite the Russia Probe
US Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Visits New Zealand
QatarOfficials Say the U.S. Is Trying to Calm the Waters Between Qatar and Saudi Arabia
SAUDI-US-QATAR-DIPLOMACY
MexicoMexico Seeks to Extradite a Former Governor Accused of Corruption After His Arrest in Panama
Panama Mexico Corruption
BRITAIN-ATTACKS
Police officers stand on duty near Borough Market in London, England, on June 5, 2017. Justin Tallis—AFP/Getty Images
london attack

Police Have Begun a New Search After Releasing Those Detained Following the London Attack

Associated Press
4:17 AM ET

(LONDON) — A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained following the attack.

London police said all 12 people held since the attack late Saturday from the Barking neighborhood in the east of the city have been freed without charge. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking.

The attack left seven people dead and dozens wounded before police shot dead the three attackers, who wore fake suicide vests.

One of them, Khuram Shazad Butt, had appeared in a documentary The Jihadis Next Door and was known to investigators. The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions. Police have not released the identity of the third attacker.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME