World
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThe Bachelorette Recap: Rachel Saddles Up and Rides Out
United KingdomLondon's Mayor Suggests Cancelling President Trump's State Visit After His Criticisms on Twitter
Aftermath of the London Bridge terror incident
CongressPresident Trump's Plans Are Stalled in Congress. Here's How He Wants to Fix That
Donald Trump Announces Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative At White House
Donald TrumpLegal Experts Have Some Advice for President Trump: Stop Tweeting About the Travel Ban
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
Panama Mexico Corruption
Roberto Borge, a former governor in Mexico, is escorted in handcuffs by police in Panama City, on June 5, 2017.  Arnulfo Franco—AP
Mexico

Mexico Seeks to Extradite a Former Governor Accused of Corruption After His Arrest in Panama

Associated Press
12:11 AM ET

(PANAMA CITY) — A fugitive Mexican ex-governor wanted for alleged corruption in connection with the sale of state properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars was arrested in Panama and faces possible extradition, authorities said Monday.

Mexican federal prosecutors said Roberto Borge, who was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, was detained at the Panama City airport just as he was to board a flight to Paris.

Deputy prosecutor Alonso Israel Lira said Borge had traveled through Miami, the Bahamas, Cuba and Barcelona before arriving in Panama. He said Mexico would begin the process of seeking his extradition.

Handcuffed and wearing a police vest, Borge was taken from the airport Monday to the headquarters of Panama's Judicial Investigation Directorate to be held while awaiting a decision.

Panamanian officials did not say how long that might take. Directorate deputy director Manuel Bonome said the matter was in the hands of Panamanian prosecutors.

The Caribbean coastal state of Quintana Roo is home to Cancun and other resort cities.

In February, Mexican prosecutors seized 25 parcels of state-owned land worth more than $250 million that were allegedly sold to private parties at a fraction of their market value. The sales took place during Borge's time in office, and Mexican media reports have linked the buyers to him.

Borge is the third ex-governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto's governing Institutional Revolutionary Party to be detained this year on corruption allegations.

In April, former Tamaulipas Gov. Tomas Yarrington was detained in Italy and former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte was arrested in Guatemala.

In December 2016, the PRI suspended Borge's party rights due to the investigation. A warrant for his capture was issued May 31, Lira said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME