World
Search
Sign In
CongressPresident Trump's Plans Are Stalled in Congress. Here's How He Wants to Fix That
Donald Trump Announces Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative At White House
Donald TrumpLegal Experts Have Some Advice for President Trump: Stop Tweeting About the Travel Ban
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
climate changeThe U.N. Says Oceans Are 'Under Threat as Never Before'
Kids collects waste from sea in Jakarta
National SecurityReport: Russian Hackers Attacked Election Software Supplier
FILE PHOTO NSA Compiles Massive Database Of Private Phone Calls
Aftermath of the London Bridge terror incident
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour Party MP Diana Abbott at a vigil in London, England, on June 05, 2017. Ray Tang—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
United Kingdom

London's Mayor Suggests Cancelling President Trump's State Visit After His Criticisms on Twitter

Ryan Kilpatrick
Jun 05, 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump should not be welcomed to the U.K. because his policies are incompatible with British values, as a planned state visit approaches. The mayor's comments follow criticism from Trump on Twitter over Khan's response to a terror attack Saturday that left seven people dead in the British capital.

Speaking to Britain's Channel 4 News on Monday, Khan said the U.S. President was wrong about “many things.” According to the Guardian, he added that he doesn't think Trump should be welcomed to the country.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S.A. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” he said.

President Trump criticized Khan on Sunday after the mayor told Londoners that an increased police presence on the streets was "no cause for alarm." Trump misleadingly suggested that Khan was downplaying the act of terrorism, which saw a van crash into pedestrians on London Bridge before three men exited the vehicle and attacked several people in nearby Borough Market.

After the mayor's office contextualized Khan's remarks, Trump went on the offensive again, tweeting on Monday that the explanation was a "pathetic excuse."

Read more: President Trump's Attack on London Mayor

Trump's attack on Khan has drawn sharp criticism not in the U.K. but also from American officials. The acting U.S. Ambassador in London, Lewis Lukens, issued a statement on Twitter offering praise and support for Khan: "I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack," it read.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors, which represents 1,400 communities across the country, also sent Khan an unequivocal message of support.

“[Khan] has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London," the statement read. “Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis."

[Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME