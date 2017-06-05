U.S.
Search
Sign In
United KingdomLondoners Remain Resolute at Vigil for Bridge Attack Victims
Vigils Are Held For The Victims Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
IsraelHow the Six-Day War Built a Messianic Strain Still in Israeli Politics
Israel Six-Day War, Palestine
United KingdomOne of the Suspected London Attackers Was a Known Radical Islamist
Britain London Bridge Attack
TravelThe Timeline of President Obama's Post-White House Vacation Spots
timeline-president-obama-post-white-house-vacation-kitesurf-boat
In this photo taken June 19, 2015, the Justice Department Building in Washington. A federal government contractor has been accused of removing highly classified information and storing the material in his house and car, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The Justice Department announced a criminal complaint against Harold Thomas Martin III of Glen Burnie, Maryland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Justice Department Building in Washington on June 19, 2015. Andrew Harnik—AP
Courts

Federal Contractor Charged With Leaking Classified Material to News Outlet

Katie Reilly
6:44 PM ET

A government contractor for a U.S. intelligence agency appeared in federal court on Monday for sending classified material to an online news outlet last month.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested at her Georgia home on Saturday and has been charged with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to the news outlet, which was not identified by name in a Department of Justice press release or criminal complaint.

"On or about May 9, Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it. Approximately a few days later, Winner unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet," a release from the Department of Justice stated.

Winner, a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation, was employed at a U.S. government agency facility in Georgia since about Feb. 13, during which time she had top secret clearance.

“Exceptional law enforcement efforts allowed us quickly to identify and arrest the defendant,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement. “Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government. People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME