Jailed Venezuelan Opposition Leader Leopoldo Lopez Calls for Protests to Continue

A member of the national police assists a fellow policeman whose leg caught on fire during clashes with opposition activists demonstrating against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, on June 5, 2017. Prominent opposition leader jailed in Venezuela, Leopoldo Lopez, urged more street protests against the "tyranny" of President Nicolas Maduro, in a video message tape on his cell phone and released on Sunday. JUAN BARRETO—AFP/Getty Images

(CARACAS, Venezuela) — Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is urging supporters to keep demonstrating as an anti-government protest movement that has claimed more than 60 lives enters its third month.

A young man who was set ablaze during a May protest in a wealthy part of Caracas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Protesters took to Caracas' streets again Monday, shutting down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which Lopez expressed support for the movement. The video was recorded at the military prison where Lopez has been held since leading a wave of street protests in 2014.

Former Spanish President Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez visited Lopez at the prison on Sunday. The politicians did not say what they discussed.