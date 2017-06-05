Matthew Perry Has a Very Specific ‘Recurring Nightmare’ About Friends

These days, it seems like any TV show is fair game for a revival. Roseanne is heading back to ABC in 2018, and Will & Grace is preparing to return to NBC this fall. Why not Friends ? One obstacle still keeping that revival from reality is original cast member Matthew Perry.

“I have this recurring nightmare. I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares,” Perry says in a new interview with Variety . “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Perry also discussed his new play, The End of Longing , which is described as “edgy” and “dark.” He told Variety that he would like to continue writing his own material, and that “in the second half of my life, I don’t want to do your standard sitcom television.” (The actor’s most recent series, The Odd Couple , was canceled by CBS in May.)

Perry’s work on The End of Longing is also why he missed the Friends semi-reunion at last year’s prime-time special tribute to longtime TV director James Burrows on NBC. The cast has been known to reunite for a private dinner or two, but as far as a full-on revival is concerned, Lisa Kudrow seems to agree with her co-star: “I don’t see it happening.”

This article originally appeared on EW.com