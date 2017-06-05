Justin Trudeau Kayaked Up to a Family to Talk About Climate Change

Justin Trudeau — of course — takes time during his kayak trips to chat with the regular Canadians.

Canada's Prime Minster rode his kayak along Niagra-on-the-Lake in Ontario to mark World Environment Day on Monday. "The future is still bright for those who have the courage to confront hard truths, and the confidence to stay the course," he said in his comments after his kayak ride, according to Reuters .

"Canada will not back down from its commitment to fight climate change - and we are not alone. Around the world, nearly every country is on our side. Inaction is not an option," he said. "We can't walk away from the reality of climate change."

Justin Trudeau just kayaked up to my house and talked to my parents? classic pic.twitter.com/gktVekiTMZ - carrie robinson (@carrierobinson_) June 5, 2017

The politician even paddled up to a group of homeowners to chat about the impact of climate change on the river. "Any day on the water, we call this work you know?" he joked in a video shared by Carrie Robinson. We know.

Is no stranger to having his outdoor moments go viral — including the time when he surprised a family while hiking (shirtlessly) .

Perhaps he wanted to paddle to draw more attention to the real issues than himself. Tall order, Trudeau.