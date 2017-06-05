Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentMatthew Perry Has a Very Specific ‘Recurring Nightmare’ About Friends
"The Circle" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
viral11 Parody Twitter Accounts Dedicated to Trolling President Trump
President Trump Holds Meeting On Healthcare
AppleThe 6 Biggest Things Apple Announced Today
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
White HousePresident Trump Keeps Muddying His Defense of the Travel Ban
170315-travel-ban-immigration-airport
Canada

Justin Trudeau Kayaked Up to a Family to Talk About Climate Change

Ashley Hoffman
5:09 PM ET

Justin Trudeau — of course — takes time during his kayak trips to chat with the regular Canadians.

Canada's Prime Minster rode his kayak along Niagra-on-the-Lake in Ontario to mark World Environment Day on Monday. "The future is still bright for those who have the courage to confront hard truths, and the confidence to stay the course," he said in his comments after his kayak ride, according to Reuters.

"Canada will not back down from its commitment to fight climate change - and we are not alone. Around the world, nearly every country is on our side. Inaction is not an option," he said. "We can't walk away from the reality of climate change."

The politician even paddled up to a group of homeowners to chat about the impact of climate change on the river. "Any day on the water, we call this work you know?" he joked in a video shared by Carrie Robinson. We know.

Is no stranger to having his outdoor moments go viral — including the time when he surprised a family while hiking (shirtlessly).

Perhaps he wanted to paddle to draw more attention to the real issues than himself. Tall order, Trudeau.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME