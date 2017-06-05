Tech
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Keeps Muddying His Defense of the Travel Ban
170315-travel-ban-immigration-airport
John EdmondsHow One Photographer Is Challenging Our Perceptions of Black Men
Durag(1_4_07) 001
BooksBob Dylan Explores Whether Song Lyrics Are Literature in Nobel Prize Lecture
MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Bob Dylan - Show
viralElon Musk Saw the Sloth from 'Zootopia' During His Routine DMV Visit
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
My Point Of View
Artur Debat#68614—Moment Editorial/Getty Images
Apple

The iPhone's Best New Feature Does Nothing At All

Alex Fitzpatrick
4:29 PM ET

Apple on Monday unveiled a cornucopia of new gadgets and software upgrades, including a new Siri-powered smart speaker, a souped up iMac Pro, and a refreshed version of iOS, the operating system powering iPhones and iPads.

But tucked in-between the razzle-dazzle of flashy new tech was perhaps the most consequential news of the day: iPhones with that upcoming version of iOS will detect when you're driving, and silence incoming notifications.

The feature, called Do Not Disturb While Driving, could help prevent distracted driving. Such incidents killed nearly 3,500 people in 2015, according to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration, with 391,000 lesser injuries. (That data includes distractions other than gadgets). The feature comes as Apple and other technology companies have faced increasing pressure to address texting-while-driving.

Of course, the feature isn't perfect. An override switch meant to be used by passengers could just as easily be used by a motorist determined to text and drive. Humans are imperfect, after all, and will never stop making dangerous choices. But it's a good sign that Apple and other technology companies are taking measures that make it even just a little harder to fall victim to our most perilous impulses, especially as it seems more difficult for us to put down our devices than ever before.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME