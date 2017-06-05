BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic

Tech juggernaut and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk just paid a visit to a DMV office — because even when you're one of the wealthiest men in the world, some duties are absolutely non-transferable — and he shared a pretty funny moment from his experience. According to his Instagram, the DMV worker helping Musk had a stuffed animal of the sloth from the movie Zootopia at his desk. In a classic scene from the animated film, all the DMV employees are sloths who take their sweet time accomplishing the tasks at hand.

The ironic reference wasn't lost on Musk's followers and commenters. "Surround yourself with who you wanna be [sic]," one commenter said.

In response, however, Musk added an upbeat comment of his own: "He was great though," he wrote. Just goes to show that not all visits to the notoriously slow-moving DMV have to be painful. In fact, it's even possible to find humor in the process of getting your license and plates renewed.