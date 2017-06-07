James Corden took his show across the pond this week, and finally aired another Carpool Karaoke episode with a passenger seat visitor of major status: Ed Sheeran . In a new segment of the Late Late Show host's hit series, the "Shape of You" crooner and Corden rode around while chatting it up and, of course, singing their British hearts out.

During their ride together, Sheeran busted out some of his rapping chops to previous hit "Sing" — and a guitar, to slow things down and return to his acoustic roots. As ever, Corden managed to keep up the energy and go head-to-head with Sheeran in the singing category, all while driving around the streets of L.A. (The segment was filmed back in February .)

Sheeran's latest album, Divid e , is still holding steady on charts worldwide with lead singles "Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill" maintaining constant radio play. He also recently co-wrote Rita Ora 's new single, "Your Song," and has been hyping a collaboration with Camila Cabello .