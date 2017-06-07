Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
QatarRussian Hackers May Have Played a Role in the Qatar Diplomatic Crisis, Report Says
SAUDI-QATAR-GULF-DIPLOMACY
United KingdomTheresa May Will Change U.K. Human Rights Laws if They 'Get in the Way' of Fighting Terrorism
Theresa May Campaigns Around The UK
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Immigration Crackdown Is Driving Some Poor People Off Food Stamps
Christian Bowery Mission Delivers Outreach Food Pantry To Brooklyn Families
United NationsThe U.N. Says Water Shortages Will Affect a Quarter of the World's Population By 2050
El Nino Dry Spell Hits Myanmar
carpool karaoke

Watch Ed Sheeran Sing Alongside James Corden on a New Carpool Karaoke

Raisa Bruner
1:47 AM ET

James Corden took his show across the pond this week, and finally aired another Carpool Karaoke episode with a passenger seat visitor of major status: Ed Sheeran. In a new segment of the Late Late Show host's hit series, the "Shape of You" crooner and Corden rode around while chatting it up and, of course, singing their British hearts out.

During their ride together, Sheeran busted out some of his rapping chops to previous hit "Sing" — and a guitar, to slow things down and return to his acoustic roots. As ever, Corden managed to keep up the energy and go head-to-head with Sheeran in the singing category, all while driving around the streets of L.A. (The segment was filmed back in February.)

Sheeran's latest album, Divide, is still holding steady on charts worldwide with lead singles "Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill" maintaining constant radio play. He also recently co-wrote Rita Ora's new single, "Your Song," and has been hyping a collaboration with Camila Cabello.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME