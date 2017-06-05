The Apple Watch Is Getting a Big Upgrade Soon

CEO Tim Cook says sales of the Apple Watch set a record during the first week of holiday shopping.

Apple on Monday unveiled a new software update for the Apple Watch that brings new watch faces, additional fitness features, and more.

The update, which will be called watchOS 4, will be launching broadly this fall. A preview will be available for developers immediately.

One new watch face powered by Siri will automatically surface relevant information at different times of the day. In the evening, for example, the Siri watch face might pull up smart home controls you frequently use at night. Other new options include Toy Story-themed faces and a kaleidoscope background.

Fitness is also an important theme in watchOS 4. The Apple Watch will be able to exchange information with gym equipment to ensure that it's gathering the most accurate information. Health-related notifications will also be more personal in the new software version, as the Apple Watch will be able to give users more targeted advice at how to accomplish their fitness goals.

Apple has refreshed the user interface slightly as well. The music app, for instance, will be updated to work more closely with Apple's AirPods.