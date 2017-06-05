Disneyland Is Selling Bread That Looks Like This Adorable Guardians of the Galaxy Character

Disney's California Adventure Park is offering a special loaf of bread to commemorate its new Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction.

To go along with the new wild ride in the park's Hollywood Land, customers are able to get bread shaped like the head of Baby Groot , the lovable little guy in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 . It's almost too cute to eat, but edible it is, with two flavor options including jalapeño-cheese and sourdough.

The bread loaves, appropriately called "I Am Bread," have become an Instagram sensation — they are picturesque with hair made out of jalapeño-cheddar and dark black eyes made with olives.

The loaf costs $8.50 and is available at Disneyland's Fairfax Market.