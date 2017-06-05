Newsfeed
Food

Disneyland Is Selling Bread That Looks Like This Adorable Guardians of the Galaxy Character

Mahita Gajanan
1:19 PM ET

Disney's California Adventure Park is offering a special loaf of bread to commemorate its new Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction.

To go along with the new wild ride in the park's Hollywood Land, customers are able to get bread shaped like the head of Baby Groot, the lovable little guy in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. It's almost too cute to eat, but edible it is, with two flavor options including jalapeño-cheese and sourdough.

The bread loaves, appropriately called "I Am Bread," have become an Instagram sensation — they are picturesque with hair made out of jalapeño-cheddar and dark black eyes made with olives.

I am Groot! 🌱 SNAPCHAT: 👻 PAULSFOODHAUL 👻

A post shared by Food Porn Daily 🍟🍔🍕 (@paulsfoodhaul) on

The loaf costs $8.50 and is available at Disneyland's Fairfax Market.

Follow TIME