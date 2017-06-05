Politics
White House

Watch Live: Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds White House Press Briefing

Maya Rhodan
12:14 PM ET

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders is holding the daily White House press briefing Monday.

The briefing comes after President Donald Trump released a flurry of tweets criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan's handling of the recent terror attack on London Bridge as well as the Department of Justice, and the federal court system. On Monday, President Trump referred to his revised executive order blocking travel from some Muslim-majority countries as "politically correct" and "watered down" version of the first order, both of which were blocked by federal courts.

Earlier Monday, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway derided the press's "obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president," in an interview with the Today show.

The briefing also comes amid what the White House has deemed "infrastructure week" and days before ousted FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify before the Senate.

Watch it live at 1:30pm E.T.

Follow TIME