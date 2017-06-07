Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
FBIPresident Trump Announces His Pick for FBI Director Is Christopher Wray
Barack ObamaBarack Obama Warns Against the Rise of Populism During a Speech in Montreal
Obama Meets With European Leaders In Berlin
White HouseWatergate 'Pales' in Comparison to Trump's Russia Scandal, Former U.S. Spy Chief Says
Meet the Press - Season 70
IranTwin Attacks in Iran Leave 12 People Dead and 42 Injured
Members of Iranian forces run during a gunmen attack at the parliament's building in central Tehran
Diet/Nutrition

You Asked: What’s the Best Way to Lose 5 Pounds Fast?

Markham Heid
8:00 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

You’ve heard (over and over again) that gradual weight loss is sustainable weight loss. And you’re totally going to incorporate all of those healthy lifestyle changes that will help you shed your extra pounds and keep them off for good.

But you’ll start all that next month. This month, you’ve got your friend’s wedding and a beach weekend to worry about. So what’s the best way to lose five pounds fast?

Start by ditching salt, says Dana Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center. “The average American eats about 4,000 mg of sodium a day, and that can cause you to retain a lot of water weight,” she explains. “Just cutting your sodium way down can help you lose three, four, five pounds very quickly.”

To do that, you’ll want to avoid all packaged products—including cured or deli meats—all of which tend to be loaded with salt. Hunnes says anything under 1,500 mg a day is "really good,” but if you can go lower sticking with fresh foods, even better.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

Also on the chopping block: processed carbohydrates. Think breads, pastas, fruit juices and pretty much all snack or dessert foods. “Carbs are hydrophilic molecules, meaning they love water,” Hunnes says. “They make it more difficult for your body to release water from your kidneys through metabolism.”

By ditching both processed carbs and cutting way back on sodium, you’ll lose weight, and it will be the kind around your midsection that people will really be able to notice. “With water weight, you can be bloated and not realize it,” Hunnes says. “I have people do this and say, ‘I can see my abs for the first time!'"

Two important warnings here: If you’re not completely healthy, talk to your doctor before making any changes to your diet, Hunnes says.

Also, if you’re exercising a lot while you’re trying to lose weight—especially if you sweat a ton when you work out—you need to be careful about slashing salt too severely. Sodium is one of the electrolytes your body loses when you sweat. If you’re adding an intense exercise program to your low-salt diet in order to lose weight, you could be at risk for hyponatremia, a potentially life-threatening condition linked with heavy sweating, heavy water intake and too-little sodium consumption.

MORE: 9 Science-Backed Weight Loss Tips

The risk for hyponatremia is very low, but it’s something to be aware of if you’re really pushing yourself hard by exercising for hours a day while drinking a lot of water and consuming little salt, Hunnes says.

What if you’re already disciplined when it comes salt and processed carbs? You can lose five pounds in two weeks by restricting your diet to one meal and three protein-powder shakes a day, says Dr. Zhaoping Li, director of the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA’s School of Medicine.

“Your one meal should be non-starchy vegetables—so no beans or potatoes or rice—and lean protein like chicken, fish or eggs,” Li says. “You also want to cook your vegetables, and make them the dominant part of your meal.” Cooking veggies helps your body absorb more of their nutrients, and the protein in your meat and shakes will help keep your hunger in check. Your lone meal should include about three cups of food, and it doesn’t matter if you have it at lunch or dinner, she says.

When it comes to protein shakes, the type of protein—whey or plant-based—doesn’t matter much either. It’s the amount that counts. “Women should have one scoop, or 20 grams of protein, with each shake,” Li says. Men should aim for 30 grams. Mix that protein powder with water or almond milk, but skip dairy milk. (While dairy fat can help you lose weight, it’s not ideal if your goal is short-term rapid weight loss.) “You can have black coffee or water,” Li adds. But skip the cappuccinos or alcohol, which tend to pack a lot of calories per ounce.

When next month (finally) rolls around and you decide to reach a healthy weight for good, doctors have advice about how to do that, too. Here's everything you need to know about long-term weight loss, from the people who study it and those who have done it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME